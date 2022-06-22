Search

22 Jun 2022

Eimear Bradish's ‘Big Chop’ for Little Blue Heroes in Templemore

On July 7 four-year-old Eimear will have her golden locks cut and her hair will be donated to the Little Princess Trust

Eimear Bradish's ‘Big Chop’ for Little Blue Heroes in Templemore

Eimear Bradish, 4, and her long locks before they are shorn

Reporter:

Eoin Kelleher

22 Jun 2022 7:45 AM

Four year old Eimear Bradish from Templemore is undertaking a charity haircut with two charities set to benefit from her initiative.


On Thursday July 7 she will have her golden locks cut and her hair will be donated to the Little Princess Trust, a charity that makes real hair wigs for children who have lost their hair as a result of cancer treatment or other illnesses.


Eimear's dad Mervyn works in the Garda College and her mam Tara is a Garda based in Abbeyleix.
They have seen the work the Little Blue Heroes Foundation does in helping children undergoing long-term medical treatment for serious illness.


The ‘Big Chop’ will take place in the Hair and Beauty Suite on Bradley's Row, where owner Catherine McBride will do the honours.


Anyone wishing to sponsor Eimear can do so by contacting her parents or online at www.idonate.ie/
eimearbradish.


All donations will be most welcome.
Well done Eimear and best of luck.

