Golden Tipperary is the place to be this weekend. Festival Fever!

Festival Fever

It’s Festival Weekend in Golden/Kilfeacle GAA Club from Thursday, June 23 to Saturday, June 25.

The action-packed weekend will include:

Drive In bingo extravaganza Thursday 23; Fabulous Ladies Night Friday 24; Kayaking event on our river Suir Saturday 25; Festival Field Evening Saturday 25th from 5pm.

The Festival Weekend will also have a Timber auction and music in all bars.

A huge amount of work goes in to the running of a festival

Please support our GAA Club by attending as many events as possible over the 3 days.

Tidy Villages

As Tidy Towns judging has already started its up to each of us to try to keep our village in top shape.

Your help with this would be greatly appreciated

Demonstration Podiums

The four gorgeous ladies doing a 15 minute demo slot at our ladies night are: Tara Walsh hair stylist Golden; Lisa Currivan, Nail Technician, Cloughleigh; Niamh Minogue, Makeup artist, Cashel; Debbie & Montana Blu Hairdressing Academy, Fermoy, county Cork.

Each will have two models and will do 15 minute demonstration in each half

Festival Models

Our Ladies taking to the catwalk on this Frieday night, June 24 are: Jenny Lawrence, Denise Donovan, Mary Price, Kathleen Heffernan, Sheila Crosse, Catherine Doyle, Paula Hayes, Eleanor Harding, Orla McCullagh, Leah Price, Beth Ryan, Bridget Ryan

The mighty men taking part are: Seanie O’Halloran, Michael O’Connell, John Colohan, Eddie Nugent, Fr Pat Coffey, Daniel Currivan, Liam Tuohy, James Lawrence, Ben Currivan, Jack Lonergan, Adrian Clancy, Andy Byrnes.

Fashion Show

The shops taking part in the Fashion Show are: Millinery Vibes, Cashel; Klassy Lady Cahir; A Class Above, Tipperary; DV8, Tipperary; New Look, Clonmel; Mr Mister Cashel; F & F Fashion, Cashel.

Looking for a Bargain

With 20 display tables around our GAA Complex at our ladies nite you will all definitely pick up a bargain on the night

Kayaking

Don’t forget our Kayaking event on our river Suir in Golden on Saturday, June 25 from 10am.

The High Horse Coffee trailer will be on our island all day.

All info to enter teams to Michael on 087 1627000

Timber Auction

A huge timber auction will take place on Saturday evening, June 25 from 7pm

Our field evening starts at 5pm folks.

Just €5 to enter.

Drive-In Bingo

Our Festival Drive-In Bingo in Golden gaa grounds on Thursday night, June 23at 8pm. Over €4,500 will be given out on the night. Gates open at 6.30pm.

Field Evening Raffle

A huge raffle will take place at our Festival Field Evening on Saturday, June 25 from 5pm

Prizes include: Lunch for four at the Cashel Palace Hotel; a weekend away to Mayo; a huge hamper from the Gala shop in Golden; plus lots more prizes.

Tickets 3 for €5. Nellie O'Connor will be selling tickets from 5pm. Draw at 8.30pm.