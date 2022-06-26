Hidden histories will be explored at Junction Arts Festival in Clonmel

The Narrow Space Gallery, in association with Clonmel Junction Arts Festival 2022, is delighted to present Hidden Histories Group Exhibition.

Unearthed during renovations at the Old School building in Drangan, Tipperary, the remains of a horse skull now reside at the Tipperary Museum of Hidden History. Concealed in a compartment at the Museum, the significance of this artefact and the true meaning behind the practice of burying horse skulls in the foundation of buildings, may remain hidden in time. Hidden Histories at The Narrow Space Gallery takes its inspiration from this artefact. It features work in response to interpretations of this type of practice and explores forgotten cultural behaviours from our past. The Narrow Space Gallery is delighted to exhibit a diversity of works from exceptional Tipperary connected artists who will be showing in the gallery for the first time including: Colin Bólger (Dabúlga Design), Vi Brazh, Jean Cullinane, Laura Dunne, Derval Freeman, Josephine Geaney, Carol Kennedy, Maura Kennedy, Hannah O’Connell and Philip Ryan.

“I was drawn to the idea that the acoustics in a house or a hall of people at parties were heightened as a result of the buried horse heads. I immediately imagined a celebratory atmosphere of dancing shadows from a time long passed and I could imagine the echoing

sounds of talking and laughter, over rhythmic sounds of feet moving and gliding across the floors with music echoing through” says Derval Freeman.

“Much of our awareness of the hidden energies has become obscured by the distractions of the modern world” continued, Jean Cullinane.

Hidden Histories at The Narrow Space Gallery at part of Clonmel Junction Arts Festival runs from Friday 1 July with the Official Opening taking place on Sunday 3 July at 5.30pm.