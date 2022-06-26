Search

26 Jun 2022

Hidden histories will be explored at Junction Arts Festival in Clonmel

Hidden histories will be explored at Junction Arts Festival in Clonmel

Part of the Hidden Histories exhibition

Reporter:

Reporter

26 Jun 2022 9:50 PM

Email:

news@nationalist.ie

The Narrow Space Gallery, in association with Clonmel Junction Arts Festival 2022, is delighted to present Hidden Histories Group Exhibition.

 

Unearthed during renovations at the Old School building in Drangan, Tipperary, the remains of a horse skull now reside at the Tipperary Museum of Hidden History. Concealed in a compartment at the Museum, the significance of this artefact and the true meaning behind the practice of burying horse skulls in the foundation of buildings, may remain hidden in time. Hidden Histories at The Narrow Space Gallery takes its inspiration from this artefact. It features work in response to interpretations of this type of practice and explores forgotten cultural behaviours from our past. The Narrow Space Gallery is delighted to exhibit a diversity of works from exceptional Tipperary connected artists who will be showing in the gallery for the first time including: Colin Bólger (Dabúlga Design), Vi Brazh, Jean Cullinane, Laura Dunne, Derval Freeman, Josephine Geaney, Carol Kennedy, Maura Kennedy, Hannah O’Connell and Philip Ryan.

 

Soda Blonde will perform at the Clonmel launch of the When Next We Meet festival

“I was drawn to the idea that the acoustics in a house or a hall of people at parties were heightened as a result of the buried horse heads. I immediately imagined a celebratory atmosphere of dancing shadows from a time long passed and I could imagine the echoing

sounds of talking and laughter, over rhythmic sounds of feet moving and gliding across the floors with music echoing through” says Derval Freeman.

“Much of our awareness of the hidden energies has become obscured by the distractions of the modern world” continued, Jean Cullinane.

 

Hidden Histories at The Narrow Space Gallery at part of Clonmel Junction Arts Festival runs from Friday 1 July with the Official Opening taking place on Sunday 3 July at 5.30pm.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media