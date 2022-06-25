Search

25 Jun 2022

Irish Water issues Boil Water Notice affecting 15,000 people in Tipperary

Irish Water issues Boil Water Notice affecting 15,000 people in Tipperary

Irish Water issues Boil Water Notice affecting 15,000 people in Tipperary

Reporter:

Reporter

25 Jun 2022 4:30 PM

Email:

news@tipperarylive.ie

In consultation with the HSE, Irish Water and Tipperary County Council have issued a Boil Water Notice for the area supplied by the Galtee Regional Public Supply.

Approximately 15,000 people are affected by the notice which has been issued due to elevated turbidity in the treated water.

Customers in the following areas of Tipperary are being asked to boil their water before use:

  • Emly 
  • Lattin
  • Ballinard 
  • Cullen 
  • Ballywire
  • Kilross
  • Limerick Junction
  • Monard
  • Lisvarnane
  • Rosadrehid
  • Bansha
  • Tankerstown
  • Kilfeacle 
  • Golden
  • Cashel
  • Rosegreen
  • New Inn 
  • The surrounding areas


A map is available to view on the supply and service section of water.ie. 

Irish Water’s Colin Cunningham says they are working to lift the notice as soon as possible. 

“We are working closely with Tipperary County Council to restore drinking water quality for all impacted customers. We will monitor the supply over the coming days and will seek to lift the notice in consultation with the HSE as quickly as it is safe to do so,” said Mr Cunningham.

Vulnerable customers registered with Irish water are to be contacted directly. 

Anyone with concerns can contact the customer care team on 1800 278 278 or log onto the water supply and service section of water.ie for information. 

Customers who wish to check if their property is on the Boil Water Notice themselves, please go to the following link on the Irish Water website: https://www.water.ie/help/water-quality/results/ enter the property’s Eircode and then click the ‘More Details’ tab. 

Celebration of Mass at Tipperary scenic area of St Patrick's Well

Mass will be celebrated at Clonmel well next Thursday

Irish Water has given the following instructions for observing the Boil Water Notice:

Water must be boiled for:

  • Drinking
  • Drinks made with water
  • Preparation of salads and similar foods, which are not cooked prior to eating
  • Brushing of teeth
  • Making of ice - discard ice cubes in fridges and freezers and filtered water in fridges. Make ice from cooled boiled water.

What actions should be taken:

  • Use water prepared for drinking when preparing foods that will not be cooked (e.g. washing salads).
  • Water can be used for personal hygiene, bathing and flushing of toilets but not for brushing teeth or gargling.
  • Boil water by bringing to a vigorous, rolling boil (e.g. with an automatic kettle) and allow to cool. Cover and store in a refrigerator or cold place. Water from the hot tap is not safe to drink. Domestic water filters will not render water safe to drink.
  • Caution should be taken when bathing children to ensure that they do not swallow the bathing water.
  • Prepare infant feeds with water that has been brought to the boil once and cooled. Do not use water that has been re-boiled several times. If bottled water is used for the preparation of infant feeds, it should be boiled once and cooled. If you are using bottled water for preparing baby food, be aware that some natural mineral water may have high sodium content. The legal limit for sodium in drinking water is 200mg per litre. Check the label on the bottled water to make sure the sodium or `Na’ is not greater than 200mg per litre. If it is, then it is advisable to use a different type of bottled water. If no other water is available, then use this water for as short a time as possible. It is important to keep babies hydrated. 

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media