Bogus tradesmen stole property from garage of elderly Tipperary man

Gardaí have appealed to elderly residents in Tipperary Town to watch out for bogus workmen calling to their door offering to do work after property was stolen from a pensioner's garage by men who did power washing at his home.
A Tipperary Town Garda Station spokesman said the resident, aged in his 70s, was also charged an exorbitant price for the power washing work. The incident happened last Friday, June 24. Gardening tools were among the property stolen from the garage.
He appealed to the public to be vigilant of such bogus workmen and to report any incidents to Tipperary Garda Station at (062) 80670.
