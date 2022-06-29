Proud moment for Anglim family following election victory

Fianna Fáil’s Cllr Michéal Anglim has been elected chairperson of the Tipperary-Cahir-Cashel Municipal District .

Cllr Anglim was proposed by party colleague Cllr Roger Kennedy at the district’s annual meeting held in the Council chambers, Tipperary Town on Monday.

Cllr Kennedy expressed the view that the Ballylaffin native would be suited in the position due to his experience and capable ability.

Cllr Kennedy said: “He has shown his ability and he has adapted well into his role as councillor. I have no doubt he will make a very good and very efficient chairman.”

The proposal was seconded by Cllr Marie Murphy who believed her fellow parishioner Cllr Anglim has demonstrated the ability to “think outside the box” throughout his time in the council.

Cllr Murphy said: “I have no doubt he will make a good chair of the council for the coming year.”

CONTESTED

The election was contested by non-party Cllr Anne Marie Ryan Shiner as “a point of principle” and her nomination was seconded by Sinn Féin’s Cllr Tony Black.

Cllr Ryan Shiner said: “There is an element within the county council that we will never chair the council as we are not affiliated to a certain political party.”After winning the election by eight votes to two, Cllr Anglim said: “I will be fair. There is ten of you with me and every one of you will be treated the same, I give you my word on that.”“From time to time we will lock horns, but we are all here for one thing and that is the betterment of the Tipperary-Cashel-Cahir area.”Cllr Anglim’s family were in attendance to see his first time being elected as chairperson since his election to the council in 2013, after succeeding his late father Michael.He is currently President of Local Traveller Consultative Committee (LAMA) for a five year term.Fine Gael’s Cllr Michael Fitzgerald was elected as Leas-Chathaoirleach in a motion forwarded by Cllr Murphy and seconded by Cllr Rodger Kennedy.FAIR AND BALANCEDTributes were also paid to outgoing chairperson Cllr Mary Hanna Hourigan for her work over the past year, beginning her term during a “difficult” time for the council due to the restrictions and was praised for remaining “fair and balanced.”Cllr Hanna Hourigan thanked all members for their ongoing support: “We don’t always see eye to eye and we don’t always get on but we do all share the common goal and that is to serve the people of our district.”