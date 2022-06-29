Call for a new River Walk along the Mall River in Roscrea

Roscrea based Councillor Shane Lee has raised the possibility of having a River Walk along the Mall River in Roscrea saying that it would be a welcome amenity for the town and would also help ensure that the area was presented in a more attractive way.



The Lowry Team Councillor raised the matter at the recent Council Municipal District Meeting, saying that while he is aware that there is a very limited budget currently available for river work, he intends to seek additional funding to make this plan a reality in the future.



“I have spoken with concerned local people in Roscrea who are justifiably annoyed about the poor and neglected condition of this very unique amenity in our town center,” said Cllr Lee.

“Roscrea is lucky to have a river flowing through its town center, but the amenity is not reaching anywhere near it’s full potential.



“There is an overgrowth of weeds in the river itself, making it very unsightly and this issue needs attention,” he says.



“I believe that improving the overall appearance of the Mall River and providing a River Walk is something that can be achieved through ongoing engagement with Officials.



“The Mall River has great potential and, having it cleaned up and presented properly would be welcomed by the local Tidy Towns Committee and all those who enjoy taking a stroll around our historic town.



“I am giving a commitment to continue to raise this matter at every available opportunity for the betterment of Roscrea,” he concluded.