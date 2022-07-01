Big night tonight for Tipperary teenager Aaron O’Donoghue in ‘Evita' at National Concert Hall

A Tipperary Town teenager has a coveted part in tonight's (Friday, July 1) ‘Evita the Concert’ at the National Concert Hall, Dublin.

Aaron O’Donoghue (16), son of Adrian and Órla, Breansha, came through an exacting nationwide casting, which included two auditions, to realise his part, much to the delight of his music-mad family.

Young people from all over Ireland auditioned for their places, and as part of Irish Youth Musical Theatre’s summer training programme, Aaron and the other performers will receive coaching from the industry’s leading creatives, as well as getting the opportunity to perform with the National Symphony Orchestra.

The roles casted include Ché, Magaldi, Juan Peron, Mistress, plus the featured ensemble, which Aaron is part of.

Aaron's rehearsals started in the National Concert Hall on June 21 and continued for two intense but exciting weeks, in preparation for the show, which has been sold out for several weeks now. This will be an amazing experience and opportunity for the developing star.

Evita in Concert will be led by the West End creative team of conductor John Rigby and the Donegal born Artistic Director of IYMT and fast-rising director in the London theatre scene, Séimí Campbell.

The National Symphony Orchestra will partner The Irish Youth Musical Theatre Group for the cocert performance of Evita, the world-famous and record-breaking production of Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice.



Almost thirty years on from her West End success in the title role, ‘First Lady of Irish Musical Theatre’, Rebecca Storm, returns to the balcony as Eva Peron, sharing the role.

It is a dream come true for the ever-busy and talented Tipperary teenager who has just finished Transition Year at St. Ailbe’s Secondary School.

Aaron and his brother Luke have always loved music and their home is never without some form of music, from pop to rock to musical theatre to traditional Irish. It’s no surprise that he cherishes music so much, a passion he has inherited from both sides of the family.

Aaron’s mother Órla and father Adrian have been known to sing a few tunes and have both appeared on stage with Tipperary Musical Society in the past. Aaron’s grandfather Seamus O’Reilly is a tenor solo and his grandmother Mary O’Donoghue (nee Morrissey) is a cousin of country singer Louise Morrissey.

Aaron first appeared on stage in primary school shows and in 2016 with Tipperary Musical Society he played one of the children in Evita, so his love for different types of music and performing is continually progressing.

In Aaron’s first year of secondary school, he played the leading role of Aladdin in the school musical, along with Shona Hogan who played Princess Jasmine. Playing leading roles for both at such tender ages was a big undertaking but both did amazingly well and the show was a great success.

After the lapse due to the pandemic, the musical world came to life again this year and in March Aaron played the part of Mendel in Tipperary Musical Society’s “Fiddler on the Roof.”

In April, it was time for the school musical and what a show that proved to be. Aaron played the part of Sam in “Take a Chance,” (Pierce Brosnan eat your heart out). For every show performance they had the audience off their feet, singing and dancing to all the ABBA classics.

Also, this summer this tireless Tipperary Town teenager will take on the part of Pablo in “Sister Act”, which is being produced by the Excel Youth Theatre Group in Tipperary Town.

Everyone in Tipperary Town joins in wishing Aaron the best in ‘Evita’ tonight and also every success for the future.