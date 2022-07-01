WEATHER: If you have plans this Saturday in Tipperary, you may need an umbrella

If you have plans this week in Tipperary, you may need an umbrella
It looks like it's going to be a cloudy weekend across the Premier County, according to Met Éireann.
Light rain is expected in some parts on Saturday, Nenagh, Roscrea, and Clonmel included.
Everywhere else looks to be partly cloudy or cloudy on both days.
Temperatures range from 8-17°c on Saturday and 10-17°c on Sunday.
Munster
Munster tomorrow is expected to have sunny spells and scattered showers.
Some showers will be heavy but will become isolated in the afternoon.
It will be cloudy in the west and southwest Munster later in the day with patchy rain and drizzle.
Met Éireann says top temperatures are around 16°c to 18°c in light to moderate southwest winds.
In the afternoon, winds will be moderate westerly and increase fresh near windward coasts.
