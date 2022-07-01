Search

01 Jul 2022

WEATHER: If you have plans this Saturday in Tipperary, you may need an umbrella

If you have plans this week in Tipperary, you may need an umbrella

If you have plans this week in Tipperary, you may need an umbrella

Reporter:

Reporter

01 Jul 2022 4:15 PM

Email:

news@tipperarylive.ie

It looks like it's going to be a cloudy weekend across the Premier County, according to Met Éireann. 

Light rain is expected in some parts on Saturday, Nenagh, Roscrea, and Clonmel included. 

Everywhere else looks to be partly cloudy or cloudy on both days. 

Temperatures range from 8-17°c on Saturday and 10-17°c on Sunday. 

Munster

Munster tomorrow is expected to have sunny spells and scattered showers. 

Some showers will be heavy but will become isolated in the afternoon. 

Official opening of O’B Autos services in Templemore

Located at Unit 2, Borrisbeg, Roscrea Road, Templemore (Formerly Fahy and Ryan), this begins an exciting new venture for brothers Daniel and Paul O'Brien

It will be cloudy in the west and southwest Munster later in the day with patchy rain and drizzle. 

Met Éireann says top temperatures are around 16°c to 18°c in light to moderate southwest winds.

In the afternoon, winds will be moderate westerly and increase fresh near windward coasts.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media