'A kind word and a great welcome,' popular Tipp shop celebrates 20th anniversary in business

It is hard to believe but Callanan's Shop in Emly is only celebrating their 20th anniversary in business this year.

It seems as if they have been around for a lifetime such is the positive and immeasurable impact that Betty and Jonas have made on the village of Emly and indeed the wider community of west Tipperary.

Betty who is originally from Anglesboro and Jonas who hails from the Glen of Aherlow bought the shop and began trading on July 5, 2002.

The building itself is a hugely historical building in the village of Emly as there has been a shop on the premises continuously since 1928, when O'Dwyer's established the store.

From then until 1963 the O'Dwyer's traded, until the Fogarty's bought the premises from them and in 1997 they sold the shop to another local family, the Burkes, until five years later in 2002, when Betty and Jonas moved from Clonakilty in county Cork where Jonas had been farming on a family farm, to set up one of the finest local shops in the entire county of Tipperary.

There is a kind word and a great welcome for anyone who enters the shop which is located on the edge of the village of Emly adjacent to the Tipperary Town and Cullen Roads.

In the shop itself you can find all your daily grocery needs, they also have a fabulous new tea and coffee machine and they supply all your fuel requirements including petrol, diesel and coal.

Over the past 20 years the couple have modernised the shop and diversified into a range of different products, not normally seen outside of a big Town.

They have diversified into essential items such as hardware and also into animal feeds. It is truly a one-stop-shop and the wider community are blessed to have such a fine business on their doorstep.

There is a free delivery service on all goods bought in the store, normally within a 15km radius of the village. The couple are highly involved in the local community especially in the Tidy Towns, the Variety Players, the Church and also in the Art Club.

They are great supporters of the Community and the business itself employs five part-time staff in the store, which is quite remarkable for a small village in West Tipperary.

The opening hours of the store are 7:30am to 7:30pm on Monday to Saturday and also 7.30am to 1pm on a Sunday, indeed the only day that the shop is closed is Christmas Day.

The couple would like to sincerely thank their very loyal customer base who have stood by them over many years from both Emly and all the surrounding areas.

To celebrate their 20th anniversary there will be a fantastic day held on Saturday, July 9 in the shop, where there will be discounts on all grocery and hardware items and there will also be a major raffle on the day which will include six €50 vouchers.

Everyone is invited on the day to celebrate their wonderful milestone.

We wish continued success to Betty and Jonas in their business for the future.

Make sure to pop in and support them whenever you are passing through the little village of Emly.