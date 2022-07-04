Revealed: Vacant four-bed Tipperary house sells for huge sum after bidding war

Portland, Lorrha, Nenagh, Tipperary, E45 Y932
A vacant four-bed Tipperary house has sold for €255,000 after a huge bidding war as part of BidX1's online auction on June 17.
The detached four-bedroom house also has a large detached garage but the house is in need of modernisation.
The asking price was €200,000 but after a head-to-head between two bidders the property eventually sold for €55,000 above the guide price.
The property extends to approximately 262 sq.m (2,820 sq.ft) and is a vacant possession.
