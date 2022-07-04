WARNING: Tipp gardaí tell people to be vigilant over getting work done on their properties

Gardaí in Tipperary Town would like to advise the local community to be vigilant when engaging people to carry out works in their homes or on their properties, following a burglary at a house in Tipperary Town in recent days.

The householder had employed workers to complete general clean up work at their home and when the group had finished and left, a number of items were discovered to have been stolen from a shed.

Gardaí said: "People should ensure that they trust any persons coming into their homes to work and where possible to seek documentation of their validity.

"You should "trust your instincts" and if you feel something is suspicious, call the gardaí immediately.

"Always try to remember as much detail as you can and if possible try to obtain the registration plate of any car or van they may be travelling in."