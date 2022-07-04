BREAKING: Tipperary road closed due to accident - emergency services at the scene

File photo
Tipperary Fire Services has said the R438 is closed this Monday night between Fortmoy and Walshpark Cross in the Borrisokane area while crews attend a road traffic collision.
Please approach the area with caution, they added.
Moyaliffe is now becoming highly regarded for its beautiful grounds which include restored 2-acre walled garden
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.