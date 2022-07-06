HSE's north Tipperary vaccination clinic has now closed at Nenagh Hospital

Covid-19 vaccination centres at Nenagh Hospital have closed since last weekend as the national programme enters a new phase, according to the HSE.

GPs and pharmacists will continue to provide vaccination.

The closure of the vaccination centres in Nenagh and at Ennis Hospital is part of a wider reorganisation by the HSE nationally.

The remaining vaccination centres, in combination with the ongoing work of GPs and pharmacists, can provide the necessary level of vaccination to the population for the rest of 2022.

The HSE and the regional teams are ready to respond to any future guidance from the National Immunisation Advisory Committee (NIAC) in relation to further Covid-19 vaccines, the HSE said in a statement.

The centre in Scoil Carmel will remain open two days a week (Fridays 8.30am-6.30pm and Saturdays 8.30am-5pm) running both scheduled and walk-in clinics, details of which are available on the HSE website.

Scoil Carmel in Limerick city is one of 15 vaccination centres around the country that remains open to ensure people eligible for a primary or booster vaccine dose can continue to have access over the summer.

It is important that people check the website in advance to ensure they are eligible and that they are attending the right clinic and the right time.

Factors affecting eligibility include age and underlying medical conditions, interval between vaccine doses, interval since prior Covid-19 infection, recent arrival in Ireland etc.

The HSE said that the most recent part of its vaccination programme provided a second booster for those aged over 65 and for those aged over 12 who are immunocompromised.

Full details on the vaccination programme and how to book an appointment at Scoil Carmel or any vaccination centre are available at www.hse.ie

Nora Barry, operations manager, Mid-West Covid-19 Vaccination Centres, said: “So far in the Mid-West, there have been more than 558,000 Covid-19 vaccine doses delivered by vaccination teams in UL Hospitals Group and HSE Mid West Community Healthcare. This does not include the work of GPs, pharmacies and the National Ambulance Service.

“As Covid-19 infections rise again across our community, we would like to reassure people that sufficient capacity exists across our vaccination centre, GPs and pharmacists to meet the demand of those eligible for vaccination. Our mobile teams continue to vaccinate more residents in long-term residential care and we are also running pop-up clinics for vulnerable groups across the region,” Ms Barry said.

We are encouraging everybody who is eligible but who has not yet had a primary or booster dose to do so as soon as possible by visiting www.hse.ie or calling HSELive on 1800-700700 for assistance.”

“We thank all the staff who have worked tirelessly in our vaccination centres in Tipperary and Clare since the spring of 2021, initially in the West County and Abbey Court hotels, and subsequently on the grounds of Ennis and Nenagh hospitals.

"We are grateful for the support of the directors of nursing in Ennis and Nenagh and all their teams. It has been a privilege for all of us involved in the vaccination programme to see its success to date and we look forward to continuing this work in the coming weeks and months,” Ms Barry said.