Official opening of Aherlow Meadows in Tipperary Town

Local politicians, members of Tipperary County Council and residents, were delighted to open Aherlow Meadows in Tipperary Town
Aherlow Meadows, a new social housing estate in Knockanrawley, Tipperary Town, was officially opened on June 25, 2022.
The housing development was designed by Tipperary County Council architect Liam Ryan and built by Townmore. As part of the €5.7 million development, 28 mixed housing units were constructed, as well as estate infrastructure and landscape works.
A naming stone, commissioned by Aherlow Meadows Residents’ Association for the occasion from Tipperary sculptor Philip Quinn, was unveiled during the opening ceremony which was presided over by Councillor Mary Hanna Hourigan, her last official duty as Cathaoirleach of Tipperary Cahir Cashel Muncipal District.
The event was organised by Aherlow Meadows Residents’ Association which was established in January with the support of Catriona Crowe, Community Liaison Officer in the Council’s Housing Section.
