UPDATE: Gardaí stand down search for missing Tipp woman as she is found 'safe and well'

Gardaí have confirmed that Jodie Mulvihill has been "located safe and well".
An Garda Síochána would like to thank the media and the public for their assistance with this matter.
Gardaí were seeking the public's assistance in tracing the whereabouts of the 20-year-old who was last seen in Cahir, County Tipperary, on the afternoon of Tuesday, July 5, 2022.
