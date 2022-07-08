Search

08 Jul 2022

Roscrea seminar in the Black Mills on Ageing and Creativity on July 16

Roscrea's Damer House Gallery invites you to hear Keynote Speaker Professor Colin Doherty, Consultant Neurologist in St James’s Hospital

Roscrea seminar in the Black Mills on Ageing and Creativity on July 16

Professor Colin Doherty

Reporter:

Eoin Kelleher

08 Jul 2022 3:15 PM

Email:

eoin.kelleher@tipperarystar.ie

Damer House Gallery invites you to a seminar on Ageing and Creativity in The Black Mills Roscrea on July 16.

The Keynote Speaker is Professor Colin Doherty, Consultant Neurologist in St James’s Hospital, Consultant, Clinical Medicine, TCD, and The Na Cailleacha Collective.


Prof. Doherty will speak on the Neurobiology of drawing in health and disease: How the ageing brain works to represent reality.


Research into ageing suggests that participating in activities such as singing, theatre performance and the visual arts could support the well-being of older adults and that creativity can lead to greater longevity.


This seminar will explore creativity and ageing using the knowledge and experience of the Na Cailleacha Collective, both as a group and as individual artists.


Na Cailleacha is a collective of five visual artists, one jazz musician and a curator/writer who have come together as a collective.


The artists involved are Therry Rudin, Patricia Hurl, Helen Comerford, Gerda Teljeur, Barbara Freeman and Rachel Parry. Catherine Marshall is a curator, writer and art historian and Carole Nelson is a jazz composer, pianist, and saxophonist.


Between them they share over 500 years of experience of being women, as artists, as curator, writer, historian and as composer.


While the theme is creativity and ageing, this does not confine the seminar to older people, and we encourage people of any and all ages to join us.


The seminar will be facillitated by art historian, writer and curator, Catherine Marshall who is a member of Na Cailleacha. Light lunch will be served. Enquiries to info. damerhousegallery@
gmail.com


Places are limited and booking is essential. Admission is €15 including a booking fee.
Open Call for Homeland 2022

