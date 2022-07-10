Tipperary drivers should plan ahead when travelling in these areas from Monday
Tipperary County Council is implementing the following closures and traffic management measures from Monday.
Templemore to the Borrisoleigh Road
Stop/go traffic management will be in place on the R501 Clonismullen Kilfithmone, Templemore to Borrisoleigh road from 7am to 7pm on Monday, July 11 to July 12.
Motorists are advised to expect delays.
Templemore-Thurles
Temporary Traffic Management will be in place on Priory Demense, Templemore and the Junction of N62 Thurles Road to Sandymount from 7am to 7pm on Tuesday, June 21 to Thursday, June 30
Local access will be facilitated.
HGVs are to divert via Thurles for the duration of the works.
Motorists are advised to expect delays,
L2605-2 Faugheen Village
Tipperary County Council is closing the following roads to facilitate the Faugheen 50 road race:
These roads will be closed on Saturday, July 16, 8am to 7pm, and Sunday, July 17, from 8am to 7pm.
The following roads will remain under temporary traffic management for the next few weeks.
R706 at The Valley Fethard
Stop and go traffic management will be in place on the R706 at The Valley Fethard from 8am, Wednesday, June 8 to 6pm, Friday, August 5.
L-8321 Rossadrehid to Flemingstown Road
Due to road works, the L-8321 Rossadrehid to Flemingstown Road remains closed until 7pm on Monday, August 8.
Local diversions will be in place.
