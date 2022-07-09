Search

09 Jul 2022

TDs in Tipperary face choice in Sinn Féin motion of no-confidence in government

Cashel based Tipperary Sinn Féin TD Martin Browne

Reporter:

Eoin Kelleher

09 Jul 2022 7:00 PM

TDs in Tipperary face a choice in the upcoming Sinn Féin motion of no-confidence in government, says Martin Browne TD.

The Cashel based Tipperary Sinn Féin TD has called for local TDs to back the party's Dáil motion of no-confidence in the government.

The motion will be debated in the Dáil next week.

Teachta Browne said:

"This is a government that has now lost its parliamentary majority, and is failing to tackle the cost of living and housing crises. It is time to make way for a government that will put workers and families first.

"Sinn Féin is tabling a motion of no-confidence in the government, which will be debated during our private members' time in the Dáil next Tuesday.

"People in Tipperary will know all too well how the government's failures have impacted on their lives. We have a government that has failed to deliver on housing and health.

"They have refused to bring forward an emergency budget to tackle the rising cost of living and will not cut the cost of energy utilities, rents or childcare at a time of financial crisis for workers and families. Meanwhile, people across Co Tipperary are struggling to keep on top of their bills as the cost of living continues to spiral.

"This is a government that is out of ideas, out of touch and out of time. People in Tipperary are paying the price for this government's failures.

"The government have lost their Dáil majority, and it is time to make way for a government that will put workers and families first.

"That is the proposition we will be putting to the Dáil next week. This will now be over to TDs to decide. TDs in Tipperary have a choice. They can vote for more of the same, or they can join with us and vote for change. This is the time to take sides - you can stand with workers and families, or stand with the chaos and dysfunction of the current government.”

