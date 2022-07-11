First ever ‘Liberty Music Festival’ rocks Thurles

Thousands of festival goers came from far and wide to revel in the atmosphere of the inaugural Liberty Music Festival in Thurles last weekend.

Summer sunshine bathed Liberty Square on Saturday and Sunday last and the mood was really lifted as an eclectic line up of tribute rock bands took to the stage for a fantastic event which proved to be a big hit for all.



Jay Steats as Ed Sheeran, Forever Living as Rod Stewart, and the brilliant Supersonic as Oasis, brought crowds to their feet dancing and rocking for an electric weekend.



Chairman of the organising committee, Cllr Jim Ryan, thanked everyone involved in bringing the idea to fruition. “Thanks to all, especially the Stewards and volunteers, without them the festival would not have been possible. They were there free of charge.”



A special thanks too to the Order of Malta, Thurles Gardaí, Tipperary County Council, the residents and traders of Liberty Square, Simon Gleeson PA Hire, all the bands, Cruthaigh, all the security on the day, David O’Sullivan the fantastic MC, Ryan Brothers Ltd. for cleaning up the Square, and Jamie Barrett for Health and Safety.

Planning for the festival began in early February, said Cllr Ryan, who approached the Municipal District and County Council with the idea for a summer festival in Thurles.



Sharon Scully, District Administrator, and Thomas Duffy, “backed us financially and planning wise,” said Cllr Ryan. “There was a huge amount of work put in in the last six months. It was a fabulous day and a huge success, especially given that this was its first year.”



The Ulster Bank car park was free on the day. Other members of the festival committee included Treasurer Kieran Linnane, PRO Liam Kennedy, Liam Hogan, Jack Hally and Pat Brennan.

Full story in this week's Tipperary Star.