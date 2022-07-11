Search

11 Jul 2022

Upgrade of 1.5km of the N24 in Cahir area is planned

Planning application is being prepared

Upgrade of 1.5km of the N24 in Cahir area is planned

Reporter:

Aileen Hahesy

11 Jul 2022 10:00 PM

Work is underway on preparing a planning application to upgrade a 1.5km section of the N24 at Cahir but councillors have been told the problem of the notorious bad bends at Ballydrehid near the town will only be solved when the new N24 route is built.

Tipperary County Council’s Director of Roads, Transportation & Infrastructure Marcus O’Connor said the initial design for the upgrade of the 1.5km section of the N24 from Cahir’s Knockagh Roundabout towards Clonmel is almost complete. The council expects the Part 8 planning application for the project to be submitted within the next few months.

“We expect the project will be funded by Transport Infrastructure Ireland maybe next year,” he told Tipperary County Council’s latest monthly meeting.

Mr O’Connor outlined details of this road improvement scheme in response to calls made at the meeting by Poulmucka’s Cllr

Andy Moloney for road safety upgrade works at the Knockagh Roundabout and the Ballydrehid bends on the N24 between Bansha and Cahir where many traffic accidents have occurred.

The Independent councillor argued it was now timely to improve these sections of the N24 now a preferred route corridor for the new N24 route between Limerick Junction and Tipperary Town has been announced.

Even though the preferred route corridor has been selected, it would be years and years before the new N24 route will be built, he pointed out.

Fine Gael Cllr Michael Fitzgerald echoed his call to upgrade the section of the N24 at Ballydrehid.

Mr O’Connor responded that the issue with the bends at Ballydrehid was addressed by the new N24 route corridor from Bansha to Cahir. It was very difficult to see any other solution for the Ballydrehid bends outside of that.

He outlined that some short term road safety works including erecting extra chevron signs had been done in that area but there was no small, quick solution that could be done outside of the main N24 upgrade scheme.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media