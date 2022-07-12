Civic reception to be held for All-Ireland winning Tipperary Minor Hurling Team

Tipperary County Council plans to honour the All-Ireland winning Tipperary Minor hurling team with a civic reception, as announced at the local authority's July meeting on Monday.
The council's Cathaoirleach Cllr Roger Kennedy congratulated the team on their victory over Offaly and announced his intention to ask the Tipperary GAA County Board about hosting the function, which is one of the local authority's highest honours.
He said a formal proposal to host the civic reception would be made at the council's next meeting.
Jane Cullen (Panduit ), Derek Cullen, Richie Burke and Daniel Bresnan (Greenmount ), Niamh O'Dwyer (Black House Racing), Simon Ryan (Greenmount ), and Dermot Radford (Chairperson, Black House Racing)
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.