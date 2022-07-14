BREAKING: Colm Bonnar relieved from his duties as Tipperary senior hurling manager

Colm Bonnar
The management committee of Tipperary GAA met last night to discuss the 2022 senior hurling season.
In a statement they said: "Following a very comprehensive review the management committee have made the decision to relieve Colm Bonnar from his duties as Tipperary senior hurling manager.
"Tipperary GAA wish to thank Colm for his contribution during his time as senior hurling manager and wish him well in to the future.
"Tipperary GAA will be making no further comment in relation to this decision."
