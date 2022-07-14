EDITORIAL: Boherlahan is lucky to have Father Joe Egan

There’s no one more important to a parish than its head priest.

That person can play a huge role in the lives of residents.

It’s a lot like your family - you don’t get to choose your PP, so it helps in Boherlahan’s case when the person appointed over 20 years ago was Fr Joe Egan.

He is a remarkable priest celebrating his Golden Jubilee in the priesthood (see page 15), but first and foremost, a lovely man who is greatly admired and respected. Few parishes are lucky to have a priest as long as Boherlahan has had Fr Joe.

In this era of “staff shortages” in the clergy, and one priest doing masses across three or four villages, Boherlahan is lucky to have had the same wonderful priest for so long.

He has been a mainstay of Boherlahan/Dualla for over two decades.

Fr Joe is and has always been an affable and approachable man.

He is someone who all residents of the parish feel they can call in to at any stage, or pick up the phone and give him a ring.

Whether it is parish duties, or just a chat, Fr Joe is always there for those who need him.

But he excels not just in the day-to-day tasks, Fr Joe pushes the parish and has been a huge part and driving force behind many major events in the village or even the many books published over the last 20 years.

His calm and measured response to any proposal or situation is greatly appreciated in the village and goes a long way towards getting projects over the line.

He is a support for so many and he has time for everyone. Fr Joe always greets those he may not see too often, with a

“Where are you now?” or “What are you doing with yourself now?”

He isn’t just asking for the sake of it, he just cares about how people from the parish are getting on. He is a remarkable man and we’re lucky to have him.

Here’s to many more years in the parish, Fr Joe. Like it or not, you’re a Boherlahan man now!