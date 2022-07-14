Search

14 Jul 2022

Patrick Quirke appeal date in the Supreme Court set for October 25

Mr Quirke was convicted of the murder of Bobby 'Mr Moonlight' Ryan three years ago in case that gripped the nation

Patrick Quirke

14 Jul 2022 1:34 PM

A date has been set for Patrick Quirke’s Supreme Court appeal in relation to his conviction for murdering Bobby Ryan three years ago. 

A one-day hearing before the Supreme Court has been scheduled for October 25.

The 51-year-old farmer from Breanshamore, County Tipperary is serving a life sentence for the murder of Bobby 'Mr Moonlight' Ryan, a popular entertainer from the Cashel area. 

Mr Quirke failed to have his conviction overturned before the Court of Appeal last year, so his lawyers successfully applied to the Supreme Court to hear a further appeal.

The appeal focuses on the validity of the search warrant used and the DPP’s discretion when it comes to calling expert witnesses.

