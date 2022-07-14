Roscrea Community Development Council (RCDC) grateful that Dean Maxwell Nursing Unit was raised in the Dáil

The Chairman of Roscrea Community Development Council (RCDC), John Lupton, has welcomed, with gratitude to Michael Lowry T.D., the fact that he has again brought the matter of the Dean Maxwell to the floor of Dail Eireann and requested that the Taoiseach together with the Ministers for Health and Older People meet with a delegation of those lobbying for the Dean Maxwell in Roscrea to include the continuation of the long term stay facility.

The Taoiseach acceded to Mr. Lowry’s request, acknowledging also Mr. Lowry’s work on behalf of the long term stay facility at Roscrea’s Dean Maxwell Home.

"I, my fellow members of RCDC, and, I know, the Dean Maxwell Action Group, are very pleased and also grateful to the Taoiseach for agreeing to meet with our delegation.

"Michael Lowry in his presentation to the Dail today welcomed facilities proposed by Minister for Older People, Mary Butler, for Roscrea, but explained that there must be included a provision for those requiring long term stay. This very principle is the kernel of what w e in RCDC seek, and we know, the people of Roscrea seek.



"Roscrea People have a right to live out their twilight years in their own place of belonging. With the facilities of the Dean Maxwell Home that basic principle was upheld in Roscrea, for its people, but without the long term stay facilities of the Dean Maxwell Home being secured, the people of Roscrea, of our generation, and of all future generations, will be denied that basic principle of human rights and justice, expected of a developed Society, which we claim to be," added Mr Lupton.