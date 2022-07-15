Littleton based County Councillor Sean Ryan has welcomed the announcement of €70,000 in Active Travel measures for Littleton village work on which will commence next week.



Speaking to the Tipperary Star newspaper the Fianna Fail Representative said that he was delighted that these new measures will commence next week after he proposed that an Active Travel submission be made for Littleton at last October’s meeting of the Thurles Municipal District.

Cllr Ryan said, "among the measures included are raised tables to slow down traffic outside Littleton NS, new Solar warning signs outside the school, provision of new footpaths at Church View and McDonagh Terrace and the elimination of trip hazards. The new measures will also include the improvement of the junction outside of the Church of Ireland in Littleton’’.



Cllr Ryan added: "I want to thank our local engineer Jim Ryan and Paddy Crowley from the Active Travel team who met me on site on several occasions to access what needed to be done. I also want to thank the local school Principal Claire Ryan and her predecessor Christy Clancy for all their input into this project as well as our local Deputy Jackie Cahill who helped secure the funding’’.



Moreover he said: "This is the second trance of Active Travel money secured for the parish of Moycarkey-Borris since last summer when €120,000 was secured for safety measures outside of Two Mile Borris National School.

"Above all I want to thank residents in Litteton who showed huge patience while the council’s Active Travel team came up with a design for the improved safety measures in Littleton."