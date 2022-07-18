Search

18 Jul 2022

BREAKING: Krispy Kreme makes trip to Tipperary with its first location outside of Dublin

The Rocket of Cashel has landed as Krispy Kreme opens a new Tipperary store!

Pic: Krispy Kreme

Pic: Krispy Kreme

Reporter:

Reporter

18 Jul 2022 5:18 PM

Email:

news@tipperarylive.ie

The iconic Rock of Cashel is about to get some competition as a new visitor attraction opens in the area – The Rocket of Cashel!

Krispy Kreme fans in the Premier County can rejoice as the iconic doughnut brand has made its way to Tipperary with the opening of a ‘rocket’ store located at Junction 8 Services Cashel on the M8 Motorway.

The Krispy Kreme Rocket, located opposite the Circle K at Junction 8 on the busy M8 Motorway connecting Dublin to Cork means it’s even easier for fans of Krispy Kreme to enjoy their favourite doughnuts.

The first 12 customers to the Rocket in Cashel were also treated to exclusive, money can’t buy merchandise this morning

The Krispy Kreme Rocket now has a permanent home at Junction 8 and features a distinctive and eye-catching aluminium silver rounded body.

Customers to the new Krispy Kreme location are guaranteed joy with a delicious doughnut on every visit as doughnuts are delivered fresh daily.

Serving all your fresh, favourite and melt-in-your-mouth doughnuts as well as a selection of cold beverages. Customers to Krispy Kreme Cashel can enjoy the iconic Original Glazed or firm favourites including Chocolate Dreamcake, Lotus Biscoff and Nutty Chocolatta.

Speaking on the opening, Declan Foley, Krispy Kreme Ireland Country Manager said: ‘We are delighted to spread the Krispy Kreme joy to the people of Cashel and surrounding towns. This is our 6th store in Ireland and our first store outside of Dublin. We know that Munster fans of the brand will travel from afar to get their hands on a delivered fresh daily doughnut. Through further expansion and openings over the coming months, we can’t wait to continue the growth of the brand in Ireland.’

News of the Cashel store comes as Krispy Kreme’s expansion plans continue with the highly anticipated Central Plaza store in Dublin City Centre opening this summer.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media