Two-bedroom apartment with fabulous views over River Suir on sale in Clonmel

11 River House, New Quay, Clonmel Guide Price: €115,000
11 River House, New Quay, Clonmel
Guide Price: €115,000
Two-bedroom apartment conveniently located, with fabulous views over the River Suir. This property benefits from ample natural light throughout the living quarters from two south facing balconies.
Accommodation includes: entrance hall, kitchen, living/dining room, two bedrooms and bathroom.
Annual management fee is currently: €1,550
This is a great opportunity to purchase a spacious two- bedroom apartment in a central location.
For further details visit www.pfq.ie or call P F Quirke & Co Ltd on 052 612 1622
Site for sale, Ballypartick
Guide Price:€120,000
An outstanding opportunity to purchase a large site in Ballypatrick village. The site extends to 1.9 acres and has excellent scenery with the Comeraghs to the rear and Slievenamon to the front.
Gigabit Fibre broadband available. This site is in the village centre and provides easy access to Clonmel, Carrick-on-Suir and Kilkenny.
This is an ideal opportunity to purchase and build a nice residence thereon.
For further details visit www.pfq.ie or call P F Quirke & Co Ltd on 052 612 1622
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.