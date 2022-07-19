Property owners in TipperaryTown are urged to bring life back to vacant properties

Property owners in Tipperary Town are urged to put vacant buildings back into use
A Tipperary Town public representative has urged property owners to go about bringing vacant buildings back to use.
Cllr Annemarie Ryan has called on property owners, whether commercial or residential, who has an empty property and is not sure how to go about bringing them back into use to contact he rfor support.
"There are supports out there both for residential and commercial buildings.
'Vacancy is the first step to dereliction - something every town and village needs to avoid," said Cllr Ryan.
