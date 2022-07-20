Cashel Chamber of Commerce reacts furiously to AIB’s removal of Cashel and Cahir cash services

Cashel Chamber of Commerce President, Martin Lynch, has reacted furiously to the news that services provided by Allied Irish Bank (AIB) to businesses, members of the public and tourists in Cashel and Cahir will change considerably from October 21, 2022.



AIB announced on Tuesday that, from that date, July 19, their branches in Cashel and Cahir will no longer offer cash and cheque services at the counter or through machines inside the branch.

This means the bank will not have notes, coins, cheques, foreign exchange or bank drafts. They will also remove any drop safes and night safes used by businesses. The ATM outside these branches will also be removed.



Chamber President Martin Lynch says: “I am amazed to learn that AIB Bank is to make these sweeping change in Cashel and Cahir. The departure of Bank of Ireland last October left a huge void in these towns and this decision by AIB is a further kick in the teeth for retailers, members of the public and tourists alike.



“The removal of these services is unacceptable to the business community in Cashel. While there are other options proposed through An Post, I understand that they will not involve the facility of drop safes and night safes or coin orders and bank drafts for businesses. There are also many tourists visiting our town daily that rely on access to cash to manage their holidays.”



Concluding, Mr Lynch said: “It is completely unacceptable to expect businesses and members of the public to have to travel to Tipperary Town, Thurles or Clonmel to complete their basic banking activities. Although many services and retailers are now accepting card payments and An Post will offer Third Party Banking Services for AIB customers, there is still a substantial requirement for full banking services in Cashel and Cahir, including ATM machines in both towns.



“I do not believe it is too much to expect that basic banking services are provided in both towns by AIB and I would ask them to reconsider their position for Cashel and Cahir. We have started an online Petition and I am asking everyone to sign same which is available on the Cashel Chamber Facebook Page or by visiting: https://chng.it/7F45ZFSc6v”