Is there a building that you love in Tipp Town? Exciting 'sustainable' project for youths

As part of Ireland’s National Heritage Week, The Museum of Childhood Ireland has teamed up with Tipperary Town’s Revitalisation Project to deliver an exciting range of sustainable heritage projects for children and young people in Tipperary Town.

This National Heritage Week project grew out of the Tipp Town Collaborative Town Centre Health Check Programme, which is led by Alison Harvey of the Heritage Council, and it has committed to placing young people and children at its very core.

On Saturday, August 13, they begin the first of the Museum of Childhood Ireland’s Youth Voice events in Tipperary Town for Heritage Week 2022.

From March to June they ran a series of consultations with young people in Tipperary Town and from these they developed a programme on the theme of sustainability.

Talks on “Tipperary-Our Town, Our Future” from Alison Harvey, Eoin O’Connor, Peter Pearson, and Jamie McNamara for children and young people will explore building re-use in the town and regeneration and sustainability.

This will lead onto an interactive Workshop, which will be facilitated by Cliodhna Martin, and Majella McAllister, of The Museum of Childhood Ireland.

Later there will be the screening of a short artist’s film on re-use and model making, followed by hands-on family workshops facilitated by Emily Drew, of The Museum of Childhood Ireland.

Running at the same time, Sculptor and Artist Kate Oram will lead a recycled materials “giant gloved hand sculpture” workshop on the theme of the Glove Factory, to tie-in with the release of the heritage film on Tipperary Glove Factory Remembered.

Throughout the week (August 13 - 20) there will be displays in shop fronts on the Main Street and in the Excel Heritage Centre of the work that the Tipperary students did through consultation with the Museum of Childhood Ireland.

On Saturday, August 20 a number of speakers will participate in a session titled ‘Sustainability Talks’. They will address issues such as sustainable craft, fashion, food, toys and planting.

This will be followed by an intergenerational storytelling workshop on the theme of sustainability with Dr Catherine Gilliland and the screening of Tipperary students mini-films on sustainability.

Finally there will be a ceremonial apple tree planting event with Orla Farrell from Easy Treesie Project, Crann - Trees for Ireland, who will also provide some background to the museum of childhood’s project “From fruit seeds to fruit trees”, one of the Heritage Week “Wild Child” Projects.

Before Heritage Week begins there are a lot of projects for under 18s to get involved in, and though the event focus is on Tipperary Town you don’t have to live there to explore this beautiful and welcoming part of Ireland.

You can submit an entry under the category of Sustainability (video or poem/piece of writing), Building (photograph), Reuse (drawing/sketch).

If you have a great idea on Sustainability you can make a short video on your phone or through poetry or a short piece of writing to tell about your idea.

Is there a building that you love in Tipp Town?

You can take a photo of your favourite building in Tipperary Town for Heritage Week 2022. Do you have an idea of how to re-use empty buildings in Tipperary Town?

If you have, you can draw/ paint /collage/ sketch your ideas.

One entry per child/youth under 18 in all categories and parents/ guardians can email entry to: info@museumofchildhood.ie - it is the same email address for all categories. Entries will be displayed in Tipperary Town during Heritage Week and online at museumofchildhood.ie