Loss of ATM at AIB is a ‘serious blow to Roscrea’

Reacting to the announcement by AIB that it is withdrawing cash services from its branch in Roscrea Sinn Féin rep for Roscrea Templemore Breandán Ó Conchúir expressed his concern.



Mr Ó Conchúir said: ‘The announcement has taking many people by surprise and many are concerned about the impact it will have on the town.



“While AIB are pointing to the fall in demand for the services I have spoken with a number of businesses who still lodge significant amounts of cash and cheques on a weekly basis.



“To make these lodgements now these people will have to go the Nenagh or Thurles which will make it much more difficult for them. There is a real concern about this as businesses will be faced with the prospect of keeping significant quantities of cash on premises and traveling with it in their car to lodge it in Nenagh, both of which create an obvious risk."



"This decision seems to have been made with no concern for the public despite AIB having received a €20.8 billion bailout from the state which made the state a majority shareholder in the bank.



"The government as a majority shareholder cannot have been unaware of these plans which raises serious questions about the governments commitment to ensuring a minimum level of services in rural towns.



“We will be working with Martin Browne to highlight these concerns both with AIB and the Minister,” added Mr Ó Conchúir .