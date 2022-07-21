Search

21 Jul 2022

Heart-rending scenes as remains of a seven-year-old Tipperary boy laid to rest

Take a look back! This week's Yesteryears in the Tipperary Star

Tipperary Tipperary Tipperary

Reporter:

Reporter

21 Jul 2022 8:56 AM

Email:

news@tipperarylive.ie

This week’s Yesteryears series takes us back to July 13, 2002.

Making the front page of the Tipperary Star that week was a story about heart-rending scenes of grief as the horse-drawn carriage, bearing the remains of a seven-year-old boy killed in a tragic accident, made its way from the Cathedral of the Assumption in Thurles for interment in St Patrick’s Cemetery.

Hundreds of mourners had earlier attended Mass of the Angels in the Cathedral for David Ryan of the Bowling Green, Loughtagalla, who died following a tragic accident at his home the Saturday evening before.

The accident occurred when David’s father, well-known coach hire and taxi service proprietor, Jerry Ryan was reversing a mini-bus at the rear of the family home at Bowling Green.

In an appalling tragedy young David was struck by the mini-bus and was pronounced dead upon arrival at Nenagh General Hospital.

As news of the tragedy spread, townspeople were numbed with shock.

Also making the front page was a story about how gardaí in Templemore sent bones, discovered on a site in the town, to Dublin for examination but it was believed the bones were those of animals. The bones were discovered during construction of a new Garda Station in the town.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media