Heart-rending scenes as remains of a seven-year-old Tipperary boy laid to rest

This week’s Yesteryears series takes us back to July 13, 2002.

Making the front page of the Tipperary Star that week was a story about heart-rending scenes of grief as the horse-drawn carriage, bearing the remains of a seven-year-old boy killed in a tragic accident, made its way from the Cathedral of the Assumption in Thurles for interment in St Patrick’s Cemetery.

Hundreds of mourners had earlier attended Mass of the Angels in the Cathedral for David Ryan of the Bowling Green, Loughtagalla, who died following a tragic accident at his home the Saturday evening before.

The accident occurred when David’s father, well-known coach hire and taxi service proprietor, Jerry Ryan was reversing a mini-bus at the rear of the family home at Bowling Green.

In an appalling tragedy young David was struck by the mini-bus and was pronounced dead upon arrival at Nenagh General Hospital.

As news of the tragedy spread, townspeople were numbed with shock.

Also making the front page was a story about how gardaí in Templemore sent bones, discovered on a site in the town, to Dublin for examination but it was believed the bones were those of animals. The bones were discovered during construction of a new Garda Station in the town.