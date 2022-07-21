Tipperary man caught with cannabis is ordered to pay money to charity
A man caught in possession of approximately €50 worth of cannabis has been ordered by Nenagh District Court to pay €300 to the charity Little Blue Heroes.
Kieran Fogarty of 30 Cill Phadraig, Newport, pleaded guilty to having the drug for his own personal use at Friar Street, Nenagh, on December 4, 2020.
His solicitor Johnny Spencer said Mr Fogarty, who had no previous convictions, had indicated that he was not too eager to engage in the Justice Reparation Scheme, despite it being pointed out to him that a criminal conviction could have implications for any future travel plans or future employment prospects.
Judge Andrew Cody said if Mr Fogarty made the contribution by October 27 he would not impose a conviction.
However, if he failed to do so a conviction for drug possession would be imposed, along with a fine of €500.
Clerihan forward Andrew Hill gets his shot away despite the efforts of Mark Lynch (St Patrick’s) during Saturday’s south Tipperary Junior B Hurling Championship semi-final at Clonmel. all pics michae
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.