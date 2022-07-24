The remarkable paintings of James D Baker will go on display at the library in Clonmel in August

An exhibition of the paintings of James D Baker will take place at Clonmel library from August 3 to August 12
The remarkable paintings of James D Baker will go on exhibition at the library in Clonmel from August 3 to August 12.
James, whose mother Susan Baker is from Clonmel, started painting at eleven years old and has complex medical conditions.
"I’ve been painting since I was eleven years old, my passion for painting was discovered by my home tutor who introduced me to art. I am now thirty two. I paint in many mediums and I particularly like to paint with acrylics. I have complex medical problems and have constant admissions to hospitals. When I was twenty one I was finally diagnosed with a rare genetic condition called PTEN Harmartoma Tumour syndrome. I have four injections a day for sickness and have arthritis in my hands now, but that won’t stop me, I’m very determined.Painting takes me away from everything, it brings me to a
different world and I’m so grateful for that," said James.
The exhibition will be opened on August 3 by Camida Chairman Maurice Healy.
