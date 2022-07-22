BREAKING: ATMs across Tipperary are to be saved by AIB following furious public reaction

Cashel AIB’s ATM had been put forward be removed
AIB has confirmed it will not be proceeding with its plan to remove cash services from 70 branches, including four in Tipperary.
"However, recognising the customer and public unease that this has caused, AIB has decided not to proceed with the proposed changes to its bank services," it says.
ATMs in Cashel, Roscrea, Cahir and Carrick-on-Suir had been singled out for removal.
"I am delighted to be informed that AIB have reconsidered their position and realised that cash services are vital to local businesses, vulnerable citizens and for tourism. I will be engaging with Minister Paschal Donohue who should ensure this does not happen in the future. I will monitor the situation and keep you updated” said Councillor Declan Burgess.
