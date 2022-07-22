JOB ALERT: Fancy running Tipperary GAA? Well, the county is looking for a CEO...

Fancy running Tipperary GAA? Well, the county is looking for a CEO...

The job ad states: "Cumann Lúthchleas Gael is Ireland’s leading sporting and cultural organisation with membership approaching one million people and in excess of 500,000 playing participants at all levels.

"Inspired by its amateur status and supported by the voluntary efforts of all its members, the GAA devotes its entire resources to the development of Gaelic Games and Culture nationally and in local communities

"Cumann Lúthchleas Gael is now seeking applications from suitably qualified persons for the role of Head of Operations/CEO, Tipperary GAA.

"The successful candidate will be responsible for working with the county executive to develop the vision and strategies of the GAA within the county and for implementing short and long-term plans to achieve the Association’s goals.

"Reporting to the Office of the Ard Stiúrthóir of the GAA and the County Chairperson, the role holder will provide direction and leadership to management and staff and oversee the effective development of Tipperary GAA."

Duties and responsibilities shall include:

Support the County Executive in the day to day running of the county to include the management and supervision of full and part-time personnel;

Support the County Executive in the implementation of national Association policy within the county;

Support the County Executive in the implementation of Capital Development Projects including upgrading and improvement to Semple Stadium and Dr. Morris Park and the securing of grant funding for various projects;

To work in conjunction with the County Executive committee to develop and implement a clear strategic vision and plan for Tipperary GAA.

Establish, build and maintain strong communications with Ard Comhairle and associated county, provincial and national bodies;

Assist the County Chairperson with the production of an annual operations plan and a framework to enable officers to operate as an effective team;

Provide the necessary leadership, management, decision making and organisational skills to enhance the county committee operation;

Lead the identification and development of commercial opportunities on behalf of Tipperary GAA through marketing initiatives and by building and maintaining relationships and partnerships with external parties and businesses in order to drive additional revenue streams in support of the strategic goals of Tipperary GAA.

Establish, build and maintain key lines of communication with Clubs, Schools and relevant Community groups, to ensure the effective promotion of Gaelic Games through Club, School and Community links;

Assist the County Treasurer by managing all financial services/operations and ensuring that proper internal controls and governance are in place;

Support the County Treasurer by managing the reconciliation and preparation of the accounts for all entities under the control of the County Committee;

Oversee and support the county games manager and other personnel with the implementation of county games development and coaching plans, initiatives and strategy

Oversee and support the County Competitions Control Committee and the Coiste na nÓg to provide a meaningful and balanced programme of games to all Child, Youth and Adult players.

Oversee and support the County Executive to ensure that all intercounty teams are catered for within the means available to the Tipperary County Committee;

Oversee and support the Tipperary Safety & Facilities Committee in the implementation of Health & Safety policy at inter county match venues in the county;

Make appropriate arrangements for the County Convention and produce an annual report for same;

Support the implementation of information technology and improved systems of communication to advance the work of the County Executive;

The role holder will also undertake any other such projects or responsibilities as deemed appropriate by the County Executive.

Essential Criteria:

A relevant degree (Minimum Level 8 NFQ) or equivalent professional qualification and at least 3 years’ experience working in a management role.

OR

A relevant degree (Minimum Level 7 NFQ) or equivalent professional qualification and at least 5 years’ experience working in a management role.

OR

Have at least 6 years’ experience working in a senior management role.

Experience of effective financial planning, management and reporting with previous experience of ensuring close adherence to financial and legal governance requirements.

Exceptional leadership and organisational skills with the ability to foster and implement effective change.

Proven experience in being able to establish and deliver a strategic plan that will generate outstanding results.

Demonstrable ability to develop and implement progressive marketing and commercial strategies on behalf of the county.

Excellent people management skills with the ability to build and maintain strong business and team relationships and manage conflict.

Superb stakeholder management skills, including a proven ability to build enthusiasm for commercial or sponsorship opportunities, with an aptitude for brand management.

Exceptional organisational skills with proven experience in working to tight deadlines and achieving set targets.

Excellent administrative and IT skills are essential with exceptional attention to detail and efficiency at keeping records.

Exceptional communication/presentation skills (verbal and written) and interpersonal skills.

Strong proven ability to work in high-pressure situations, and a willingness to work out of office hours and some weekends.

An in-depth knowledge of the GAA and its structures.

Strong interest in and understanding of Tipperary GAA.

Demonstrable knowledge and experience of best-practice coaching, learning and development strategies and tools.

The role holder must have access to a form of transport which will enable them to fulfil their responsibilities in full.

Desirable Criteria:

At least 3 years’ experience of working in the GAA or similar sporting organisation (Voluntary or Professional Capacity).

Candidates interested in the above role should apply by submitting an up-to-date cover letter and Curriculum Vitae on or before 3pm on Wednesday, 10th August 2022.

The GAA is an equal opportunities employer.