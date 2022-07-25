Revealed: Stunning five-bed Tipperary property in 'charming village' on sale for €495,000

'The Kinsella' is probably one of the finest examples of quality Neo-Georgian Architecture in the Midlands region, superbly constructed to the highest standard and specification.

Located in the charming village of Two-Mile-Borris, just 6km from Thurles and 1km from the M8 Dublin / Cork Motorway.

One of only 15 houses in this exclusive rural retreat, each residence was designed by leading architects drawn on classical Irish Country Houses themes with period elegance to provide a prestigious alternative for the home buyer seeking a distinctive 'large country home'.

Glen Carrig has matured beautifully since its construction c.2000, to become a leafy winding avenue of immense charm with stud fencing, street lighting and fine brick and stone entrances.

'The Kinsella' offers an exclusive opportunity for those seeking a luxury home in a countryside setting, within walking distance of local village shop, national school, services / amenities and ideal for the Commuter with the M8 Motorway and Thurles Train Station in close proximity.

Generous accommodation extends to over approx. 2,500 sq.ft with spacious double-heighted Entrance Hall, Livingroom, large open-plan Sitting Room / Dining Room, Sunroom, Kitchen, Lounge, Utility Room, Guest W.C. and 5th Bedroom / Office on the Ground Floor.

The First Floor contains a Landing with walk-in Hotpress, 4 no. large double Bedrooms (Master En-Suite with Walk-through Wardrobe, and two other Bedrooms sharing a 'Jack and Jill' En-Suite) and Main Family Bathroom.

There is an excellent B3 BER rating due in part to a modern zoned heating system, a high degree of insulation and solar panel hot water system.

Such a specification will offer any new owner a modern, efficient and comfortable home.

From arriving at the Kinsella, there is an instant sense one has found a unique, luxury property with electric entrance gates, an extensive three-quarter acre site with generous gardens and a large double Garage with loft space.

Internally, the property has been tastefully decorated with no expense spared in the quality of materials used throughout.

This residence will require no further outlay and represents a most rare opportunity to acquire one of the finest family properties in the region.

'The Kinsella' must be viewed to be fully appreciated with viewings by appointment only with sole agents, Sherry FitzGerald Gleeson, Thurles.

