LATEST: Planning lodged for new clubhouse with 'community room' in local tennis club

File photo
Planning has been lodged for a new clubhouse with a "community room" in a local tennis club.
Roscrea Tennis Club made the application to Tipperary County Council for the removal of the existing temporary building and the construction of a single storey structure forming the new clubhouse building incorporating a community room, installation of solar panels on roof of new building and adjacent grass bank all with ancillary site work.
The development address is Dublin Road, Roscrea, Tipperary.
The council has until September 15 of this year to make a decision.
Filip Miklaszewski is pictured before throw in with Ballylooby/Castlegrace captain Cathal Wall and Fr Sheehy's captain Ciaran English
Members of the A-Team and their parents and grandparents and members of the In Tune for Life Orchestra outside St Mary's of the Rosary Church, Nenagh
Tommy Barrett (Chairman of The Moyne Road Residents’ Association) with Tipperary hurlers Seamus Callanan and Cathal Barrett
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.