'More farmers on walking sticks over age of 80 than there are under the age of 35...'

Young farmers have consistently come forward to outline how they will step up to drive emissions reduction from the agricultural sector.

“Farmer bashing from certain sections of the environmental lobby will do nothing to deliver results in lowering emissions from agriculture,” said Macra na Feirme President, John Keane.

“There is a pathway forward based in sound science and with solutions that are practical to implement on farms across the country.

“The measures in the Teagasc MACC+ and those to come will deliver for the agriculture sector.

“Young farmers are delivering emissions reductions on farms for many years, measures that include improved breeding, reduction in fertiliser application and improved grass utilisation on farm,” the Macra president highlighted.

Mr Keane emphasises how young farmers are the frontline environmentalists, what is needed is significant investment in technology and succession pathways for young people to develop as active farmers.

“The real issue to tackle in the emissions discussions is to increase the number of young people actively farming.

“Currently there are more farmers on walking sticks over the age of 80 than there are under the age of 35.

“More active farmers under 35 will drive emissions reductions and improve farm practices.

“Investment is needed by the Government in improved farm practices and tangible pathways to farm succession for young people,” added Mr Keane.