25 Jul 2022

Man's fury at Irish Rail over questions about train to Thurles after getting 'stuck' in Bray

File photo

Reporter:

Reporter

25 Jul 2022 8:27 AM

Email:

news@tipperarylive.ie

A man has vented his frustration on social media after he booked the 19:25 train from Heuston to Thurles on Sunday but was afraid he would miss it due to travel disruption in Bray on the DART line. 

DART services to and from Bray were suspended for a time on Sunday after passengers "forced doors open and walked onto the track".

Iarnród Éireann said that a southbound DART was awaiting a clear platform at Bray before proceeding into the Wicklow station, when it said a number of people disembarked the train.

It said that passengers "forced doors open and walked on the track" at 2.55pm.

Shortly after 5pm, it reported that the line had reopened.

Addressing Irish Rail on Twitter, the man said: "I am stuck in Bray due to your incompetence. If I miss my train can you please give me confirmation here that I will be accommodated free of charge on the next service to Thurles."

Then at 6.21pm, the man again tweeted: "Hey @IrishRail would appreciate if you could confirm this before you close down at 7pm. I don’t want to have to complain about the p*ss poor Twitter account as well tomorrow."

Irish Rail responded and said: "Hi there, the 19.25 Heuston/Thurles has sold out online. So I would suggest speaking to a member of staff at the station as they can assist you further and possibly accommodate you on this service. If not, you can apply for a refund at the link below."

The man responded and said: "No, I have a ticket for the 19.25 train. I’m likely going to miss it because of the sh*tshow in Bray. I’m asking to be accommodated on the 21.00 hours train."

