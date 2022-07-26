OPINION: Begin your self-development journey with good habits and remove the bad ones

My life is a never-ending cycle of self-improvement and I’m always looking for new hacks to improve my life. Life hack is my term for new habits, habits are what shape our lives.

So, begin your self-development journey with good habits and remove the bad ones from your life.

I’m a man of routine and habits play a vital part in my life. I spoke about habits many times in previous articles. I picked up a habit in 2022 which has changed my life and if you’re serious about changing your life start doing it.

And that habit is DAILY STUDY. Since the turn of 2022 I’ve studied everyday unless I was dying hungover which isn’t often.

This year I allowed myself to achieve greatness in life. Before I was afraid, and I didn’t believe I could. Now thanks to daily studying I know sky is the limit.

Daily studying has helped me believe in myself. In 5-10 years from now my life will be crazy in a good way.

I recommend The DG Academy members to study as well. Not daily but I do recommend some form of it, reading, podcasts etc.

Everyone has different values in life. So, I’ll never push anything onto any Academy member. I’m here to guide them is all. I have training within our Growth Trajectory Program, this is my 1-1 coaching and it’s a six-month commitment.

These are three pillars I get each Academy member to work on which helps them...

Take responsibility of their life

Weaponize their minds

Bullet proof their bodies

People need a foundation first and then they can build on it. When they have a strong foundation and an understanding the rest falls into place.

That’s where so many people fall or why they rebound. They don’t lay a solid foundation first, when you do, getting fit is the easy part.

Build a foundation today by picking up a book, listening to a podcast and stop watching TV all the time.

If you know what’s going on in people’s lives from social media and you’re not happy with your current circumstances, you have nobody to blame but yourself. However, that can all change from today. Would you like to build a strong foundation??

Particularly on nutrition??

If so, drop me an email at darragh@dgacademy.ie with the word “Nutrition”.

I’ll send you across our training on “The What, How and Why to Fat Loss” which will explain to you how to look after your nutrition in a simple and easily understandable manner.