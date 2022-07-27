BIN WARS! Major bin war loomed in north Tipperary with rival waste disposal companies

Making the front page of the Tipperary Star on July 27, 2002, was a report which stated that a major bin war was looming in north Tipperary with rival waste disposal companies going head to head in a price war.

Amazingly, a comparison of costs throughout north Tipp also highlighted the overwhelming need for price regulations.

The report at the time added that the “cost in euro of a wheelie bin from AES (Advanced Environmental Solutions), in Thurles is 190 (25 miles to landfill): Templemore 240 (20 miles to landfill).

“Borrisoleigh 300 (14 miles to landfill): Roscrea 300 (20 miles to landfill): Ballina 94 (12 miles to landfill): Nenagh 394 (5 miles to landfill)”.

Meanwhile, the parishes of Kyle and Knock near Roscrea became the first in county Tipperary to be without a resident priest following a fall off in vocations to the priesthood.

In other news, the Game’s Administration Committee of the Munster Council decided that Cork’s use of 21 players in the previous Sunday’s Munster senior football final replay against Tipperary in breach of the rules warranted no more than a censure about their future behaviour.

They found Cork did not breach the rule for which forfeiture of a game applies.