Search

27 Jul 2022

BIN WARS! Major bin war loomed in north Tipperary with rival waste disposal companies

This week's Yesteryears in the Tipperary Star

Tipperary Tipperary Tipperary

File photo

Reporter:

Reporter

27 Jul 2022 8:14 AM

Email:

news@tipperarylive.ie

Making the front page of the Tipperary Star on July 27, 2002, was a report which stated that a major bin war was looming in north Tipperary with rival waste disposal companies going head to head in a price war.

Amazingly, a comparison of costs throughout north Tipp also highlighted the overwhelming need for price regulations.

The report at the time added that the “cost in euro of a wheelie bin from AES (Advanced Environmental Solutions), in Thurles is 190 (25 miles to landfill): Templemore 240 (20 miles to landfill).

“Borrisoleigh 300 (14 miles to landfill): Roscrea 300 (20 miles to landfill): Ballina 94 (12 miles to landfill): Nenagh 394 (5 miles to landfill)”.

Meanwhile, the parishes of Kyle and Knock near Roscrea became the first in county Tipperary to be without a resident priest following a fall off in vocations to the priesthood.

In other news, the Game’s Administration Committee of the Munster Council decided that Cork’s use of 21 players in the previous Sunday’s Munster senior football final replay against Tipperary in breach of the rules warranted no more than a censure about their future behaviour.

They found Cork did not breach the rule for which forfeiture of a game applies.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media