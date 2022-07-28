Visit to St Mary’s International Garden of Remembrance in Thurles

Mr Martin Semple and his wife Joe Ann paid a visit to St Mary's International Garden of Remembrance Thurles on Tuesday, July 12.

Martin and Joe Ann presented a Golden Eagle to members of the Durlas Eile Eliogarty Memorial Committee.



“Martin is one of our loyal members and is one of our main sponsors,” said committee member John Wort. “It was the first time in 23 years that I was not able to meet with Martin and Joe Ann.”



John said that he and Bridget were in lockdown with the virus. Committee members William Ryan, Eugene Scally, S O’Brien and Jim Troy accepted the Golden Eagle.

Martin had brought the 9/11 New York Fire Department flag early in the year. The flag was given to Martin by members of the New York Fire Department when Martin told them of their intentions to erect a special Memorial to all who died in the 9/11 Terrorist Attack.



The Memorial will be unveiled on Remembrance Sunday on November 13, 2022.

Further information will be published nearer to the unveiling day. Martin and Joe Ann visited his Dad's grave, the great and legendary Tom Semple RIP. Martin said he was always very proud of St Mary's International Garden of Remembrance and he looked forward to his visit.



He said the town of Thurles should be very proud of what St Mary’s International Garden of Remembrance stood for.



Martin and Joe Ann are hoping to be back with us for the unveiling on November 13. “As Chairman of the Durlas Eile Eliogarty Memorial Committee I would like to thank Martin and Joe Ann for all their support in helping us in maintaining and helping us to achieve very high standards in what we do by way of peace and Remembrance,” said John.



“St Mary's has achieved recognition from all over Ireland and from overseas.”



Over the last few weeks John was contacted by the Republic of Korea Embassy in Dublin saying that they would be one of their main sponsors. “It is a great honour for me as Chairman on behalf of the committee, to welcome and to thank His Excellency Mr Ki - Hwan Kweon, for his kind and generous sponsorship.