Revealed: Four-bed bungalow in Killenaule on sale for almost €600,000

Sherry FitzGerald Gleeson are delighted to present this most rare and exciting opportunity to acquire a generous residential land holding, comprising a truly immaculate four-bed extended bungalow, in turn-key condition throughout, set on manicured gardens and forming part of a large 17.52 acre folio.

Located just 2.5km south of Killenaule, this property is situated in the pleasant and scenic rural area of Kilbreedy with stunning, uninterrupted views of rolling countryside.

The bungalow itself was originally constructed c. 1988, later extended and has been meticulously maintained and upgraded by the current owners.

Accommodation extends to c. 1,460 sq ft. and includes Sittingroom, Kitchen / Diningroom, Livingroom, Sunroom, 4 no. Bedrooms, Bathroom and Utility Room.

The Sunroom itself is very spacious and of particular note with a sunny South facing aspect, enjoying an abundance of light from early morning to late evening.

Central Heating is provided by an Oil-Fired system assisted by 2 no. solid fuel stoves and an open fireplace, there are double glazed windows throughout and services include a mains water supply and septic tank.

The house is set on c. 0.6 acres and will impress immediately upon arrival with it's beautiful gardens, shrubs and flowerbeds which are truly a credit to the owners and will appeal to any garden enthusiast.

A driveway surrounds the house and to the rear there are further gardens with a spacious, detached outbuilding comprising a shed and Garage, suited to a variety of domestic and hobby uses.

The entire property extends to c. 17.52 acres and outside of the main house and grounds, contains 6 no. fields with a stable / farm building, all of which presents the perfect opportunity for anyone seeking additional land, outside of the usual offerings, for equestrian or agricultural uses, tillage use etc.

There are a number of access points to these lands; one to the rear of the house, another from the main R689 Killenaule to Fethard route, and the third from a quiet country lane just off the main road.

There is easy access to nearby Killenaule with it's primary and secondary schools, shops, etc., both Cashel and Thurles are a short drive away, and the M8 Dublin / Cork Motorway may be accessed at the Horse & Jockey, just 16km away.

This is a superb opportunity to acquire a beautiful residential property, ready for immediate occupation with no further outlay required, together with a generous and quality land holding.

A virtual tour link can be supplied on request with actual viewings strictly by appointment and in full compliance with current health guidelines.

Further enquiries can be made by contacting Sole Selling Agents, Sherry FitzGerald Gleeson in Thurles - (0504) 22997 / info@sfgleeson.ie