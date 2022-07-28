Search

28 Jul 2022

Fethard woman Dr Mia Treacy awarded four prizes at a graduation ceremony

Mia with Thurles native and former Minister, Mary Hanafin.

Reporter:

Reporter

28 Jul 2022 7:55 AM

Email:

news@tipperarylive.ie

Fethard woman Dr Mia Treacy, Lecturer in Educational Policy at Mary Immaculate College, Limerick has been awarded four prizes at a graduation ceremony for the Diploma in Legal Studies held at the Honorable Society of King’s Inns, Dublin.

Mia won the Diploma in Legal Studies Prize, the Antonia O’Callaghan Memorial Prize, the Eamon Leahy Memorial Prize and the Meliosa Dooge Memorial Prize. The Diploma in Legal Studies Prize is awarded for the highest overall grade leading to the award of the Diploma in Legal Studies.

The Antonia O’Callaghan Memorial Prize is awarded for the highest grade in Constitutional Law.

The Eamon Leahy Memorial Prize is awarded for the highest grade in Criminal Law whilst the Meliosa Dooge Memorial Prize is awarded for the highest grade in Family Law.

Mia was presented with the Eamon Leahy Memorial Prize by Thurles native and former Minister Mary Hanafin who also graduated on the day, and is current Chairperson of Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown County Council.

Eamon Leahy was a Senior Counsel at the Bar of Ireland and is the late husband of Mary Hanafin.

