Public meeting on Slievenamon plan for Thurles

An artist’s depiction of the Road Improvement Scheme for the Slievenamon road in Thurles
Members of the public who wish to meet with representatives of Tipperary County Council and their consultant to discuss the Part 8 Planning application for the scheme, are invited to attend a non-statutory information session to be held in the Thurles Municipal District Offices, Castle Avenue, Thurles, Co. Tipperary on Tuesday August 2, 2022 from 3pm to 8pm.
Appointments are not necessary.
Story telling continues in the woodland every weekend and once again this coming Saturday we will have a reader from 11-12
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.