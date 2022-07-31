URGENT APPEAL: Tipperary gardaí appeal for public's help to find Hugo the dog

File photo
Fethard gardaí are appealing for the public's assistance in helping find Hugo the dog who is missing from the Ballybough area of Fethard.
He is 5-years-old, with a distinctive left eye due to his cataract condition.
Hugo is microchipped and a friendly family dog.
He has been missing from home for nearly a week.
Please share to help reunite Hugo with his family.
Demand for rescue dogs has declined in the past year while the number of dogs being abandoned is higher in 2022 than 2021 and 2020.
The show is delivered with verve, colour, panache and style in the intimate settings of the Brú Ború theatre
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.