Tipperary deaths and funeral details, July 31

Michael Waters

Templemore Road, Cloughjordan, Tipperary

Michael predeceased by his mother Ellen and father Jim. Dearly loved brother of Seamus (Mackey), sister Mary (Reidy), brother in law Paddy, nephews Jamie and Shane, nieces Elaine and Lisa, aunts Peggy and Jane, cousins, relatives, friends and neighbours.

Rest In Peace

Reposing at S.S. Michael and John's Church, Cloughjordan on Saturday evening from 5-7:30pm. Funeral Mass on Sunday at 11am and burial immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Mass will be live-streamed here https://www.facebook.com/cloughjordanparish

Timothy (Tim) Gleeson

Portmarnock, Dublin / Tipperary

Gleeson Timothy (Tim), Portmarnock and formerly of Earl’s Hill, Tipperary, 28th July 2022. Peacefully, at home surrounded by his loving family. Predeceased by his brothers John, Pat and Tom and his sister Margaret. Beloved husband of Mary. Very sadly missed by his loving wife, children Aileen, Michael and Aoife, Michael's partner Natasha, Aoife's partner Paul, Natasha's daughter Ciara, sisters Nora, Mary and Breda, brothers Tony and Joe, brothers and sisters-in law, nieces, nephews, extended family and his wonderful friends and neighbours.

May He Rest in Peace.

Reposing in Staffords Funeral Home, Golf Links Road, Portmarnock on Monday, 1st August, from 2pm to 4pm. Removal to St. Anne’s Church, Portmarnock on Tuesday morning for 11am Funeral Mass followed by burial in Balgriffin Cemetery.

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to St. Francis Hospice.

https://www.sfh.ie/donate

A live stream of Tim’s Funeral Mass can be viewed on the following link:

http://portmarnockparish.ie/

Darren CORCORAN

Rock Villas, Cashel, Tipperary

July 28th 2022, unexpectedly at home. Darren, beloved son of the late Jean and brother of the late Mark. Sadly missed by his beloved father Dick, brother Richard, uncles, aunts, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May He Rest In Peace

Reposing at Devitt’s Funeral Home this Monday evening from 6pm to 7.30pm. Funeral Prayers in Devitt’s Funeral Home on Tuesday at 12.00 noon followed by Burial in Cormac’s Cemetery.

Janet (Jan) OSBORNE (née Brown)

Rosemount Park, Rosegreen, Tipperary

July 29th 2022, peacefully at home. Janet (Jan), deeply regretted by her loving husband Ossy, daughters Becca and Ruth, son-in-law Aidan, grandchildren Chelsea, Jack, Alex and James, sisters Chris, Sue, Wendy and Sue, extended family, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May She Rest In Peace

Reposing at her residence on Sunday and Monday evenings from 4pm to 8pm. Requiem Mass on Tuesday in St. Thomas the Apostle Church, Rosegreen, at 2.30pm followed by Cremation in The Island Crematorium, Ringaskiddy at 5pm. No flowers please, donations if desired to Mo Chara Animal Rescue.

MARGARET (MAG) O'REGAN (née O'MEARA)

Carrigaline, Cork / Templetuohy, Tipperary

O’Regan (Carrigaline and formerly Moyne, Templetuohy, Tipperary) On July 29th 2022, peacefully but unexpectedly at home, Margaret (Mag) (nee O’Meara), beloved wife of Dan and dear mother of Elaine and Paul, sister of Michael and the late Anna, Mary and Pauline. Sadly missed by her loving family, daughter-in-law Carole and Elaine’s partner Billy, grandchildren Maria, Shane, Chloe and Mark, great-granny to Sam, sister-in-law, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

May she rest in peace.

Reposing at her residence on Sunday (July 31st) from 3.00pm until 6.00pm. Requiem Mass on Monday (Aug 1st) at 11.30am at the Church of Our Lady and St. John, Carrigaline which may be viewed on https://youtu.be/zlk8hXhlmPo, funeral afterwards to St. John’s Cemetery, Ballinrea.

Ellen (Nellie) O'Mahony (née Martin)

Glebe, Oola, Limerick / Kilcommon, Tipperary

O'Mahony (nee Martin) Glebe, Oola, Co. Limerick and late of Knockfune, Kilcommon, Thurles, Co. Tipperary. July 30th 2022, Ellen (Nellie) peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family. Predeceased by her husband Michael and son John. Sadly missed by her loving family sons Gerard, Willie, Mikie, Tommy, Pat, Tony, Philly, T.J. and Alan, daughters Breda, and Eileen, adored grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchild, sisters Theresa and Winnie, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and wide circle of friends.

Rest In Peace

Reposing at her residence in Oola on Monday evening August 1st, 2022, from 5pm to 8pm. Mass for Nellie will take place in The Church of The Sacred Heart, Oola, on Tuesday, August 2nd, 2022, at 11.30am and burial afterwards in the local cemetery.

Mark McKenna

Coolcroo, Two-Mile-Borris, Thurles, Tipperary, E41 DY75

Predeceased by his father Billy. He will be sadly missed by his heartbroken family, his mother Lily, brothers Michael, Paul and Liam, sisters Elizabeth, Deirdre, Claire, Mary, Siobhan, Helen and Catherine, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, grand nephews, grand nieces, great friends Peggy, Mary and Melissa, relatives, neighbours and many friends.

May He Rest in Peace

Reposing at his home, Coolcroo, Two-Mile-Borris, E41 DY75, on Monday, 1st of August, from 5pm to 7pm. Arriving at St James' Church, Two Mile Borris, on Tuesday 2nd at 11.00am for Requiem Mass at 11.30am. Burial afterwards in Two-Mile-Borris Cemetery. The Mass can be viewed at www.rhealy.ie/funeral

Donations, if desired, to the Irish Kidney Association.

House private Tuesday morning, please.

Bridget Crotty (née Kavanagh)

Baron Park, Clonmel, Tipperary

Peacefully, with her family by her side in the tender care of the staff at St. Anthony's Unit, Glenconnor. Bridget, wife of the late Michael, sadly missed by her loving family, Margaret (Brosnan), Helen (Harte), Marie, Robert and Geraldine (Redmond), brothers Matt and Michael, sons-in-law Tony, Ollie and Fintan, daughter-in-law Marion, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, extended family and her many friends.

Rest In Peace

Reposing at Fennessy's Funeral Home this Monday evening from 5 o'clock to 7 o'clock with removal on Tuesday to Ss. Peter & Paul's church, arriving at 12.50 o'clock for requiem Mass at 1 o'clock followed by interment in St. Patrick's Cemetery. Bridget's funeral mass an be viewed on www.churchservices.tv/clonmelpeterpaul

Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to St. Anthony's Unit, Glenconnor.

Marian Casey (née Dalton)

Kennedy Terrace, Carrick beg, Carrick-on-Suir, Tipperary

Deeply regretted by her loving husband Frankie, sons Paul and Alan, sister Ail, daughters In law Denise and Grainne, grandchildren Dylan, Emily, Molly, Leyla and Dale, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

May she rest in peace

Reposing at Walsh's funeral home, Carrick on suir, on Monday, the 1st August, from 5pm to 6pm. Arriving at St Molleran's Church, Carrick beg on Tuesday, the 2nd August, for requiem Mass at 11am, followed by burial afterwards in St Mary's Cemetery. Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to the Oak Ward, University Hospital Waterford, thank you.

ELIZABETH (LIZZIE) CARR (née QUINN)

Portroe Village & late of Curragh, Portroe, Tipperary

Passed away peacefully after a short illness at Nenagh hospital on July 30th 2022. Predeceased by her husband Tommy Mulcahy & her husband Paddy Carr, sister Bridget and brothers John, Gerry & Pat. Will be sadly missed by her loving nieces Joan Last & Mary Lumbroso, nephews Martin Quigley and Pat Quinn and her stepdaughter Geraldine Carr, her first cousin & friend Ellen Lyons. Extended family relatives cousins neighbours and friends.

May Lizzie Rest In Peace

Reposing at Ryans funeral home Nenagh this Sunday from 5 o'c concluding with the Rosary at 7 o'c. Her remains will arrive at St. Mary's Church, Portroe, on Monday for Requiem Mass at 12.30. Livestream of her mass can be viewed on o'chttp://www.youtube.com/c/portroeburgessyoughalparishes

Burial afterwards in the church grounds.